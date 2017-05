AN accident on the M62 near Leeds caused major delays tonight.

Police were called to a three-vehicle collision just before 5.30pm today (Tues May 9) on the eastbound M62 between junction 29 for the M1 and junction 30 for Rothwell/Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said no-one was injured in the incident, which caused heavy congestion while damaged vehicles were recovered.

Police left the scene at 6.30pm after the accident was cleared.