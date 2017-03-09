Girl, 16, hurt in Wakefield car crash

A TEENAGE girl was injured after the Audi she was a passenger in ended up on its side after a collision with another car in Wakefield today.

The black Audi A1 was involved in collision with a red Mazda on High Street, Crigglestone, just before 4.30pm today. (Thurs March 9)

The Audi A1 ended up on its side and the girl and the 17-year-old youth who was driving the car were cut free from the wreckage by firefighters from Osset and Wakefield stations.

Watch manager Mark Thorpe of Wakefield Fire Station, said the girl suffered a suspected injured pelvis and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The youth who was driving the car suffered cuts and bruises. The Mazda driver was not injured.