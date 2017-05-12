Traffic alert: M62 closure in place in West Yorkshire after crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a lorry and three other cars on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway near junction 30 (Rothwell) at around 4.15pm.

Initial reports from the scene suggest a lorry, a red Ford Fiesta, a blue Ford Fiesta and a Nissan car were all involved in the crash.

A police spokeswomman said it appeared that some people had suffered minor injuries as a result.

Highways England has advised drivers to allow more time for their journeys after all eastbound lanes were stopped between junction 30 and junction 31 (Normanton).

Two lanes were due to be reopened to traffic at around 5pm.