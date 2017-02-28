Traffic alert: Two lanes of M62 in West Yorkshire closed after crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a four-vehicle collision on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

Two lanes of the westbound carriageway are currently closed between junctions 24 (Ainley Top) and 23 (Outlane).

Highways England said it was causing long delays, with traffic queuing as far back as junction 25 (Brighouse).

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene shortly before 8.50am this morning.

Limited details are available as the incident is still ongoing, but it is believed a Volvo and a Volkswagen Golf were among the vehicles involved.

It appears one person has suffered a suspected broken wrist and no other injuries had yet been reported.

The spokeswoman said officers remained at the scene.

Highways England had originally warned drivers to expect delays until around 11.15am, but is now saying it could take until 12.45pm to clear the debris.