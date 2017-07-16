Travel alert: Buses diverted in Castleford after crash

Buses are being diverted in Castleford this afternoon while emergency services work at the scene of a crash.

West Yorkshire Metro said a number of services were affected by the accident in Fryston Road, Airedale.

It warned passengers using the 184, 187 and 188 services to expect delays.

The 188 is currently diverting via Redhill Avenue, while the 184/187 is diverting via Queens Park Drive and Redhill Avenue.