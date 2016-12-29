Tributes to a football club legend

Jack Ingham was one of a group of schoolboy footballers who formed a team to play in the leagues of the Heavy Woollen area around Ossett back in 1944.

More than 70 years later, tributes have been paid to the founding member of Ossett Albion FC after his death following a short illness, aged 92.

Mr Ingham held almost every role at the club, helping guide Albion to the top levels of non-league football.

The great grandad was married to Kelvina, who died in 2010, and is survived by sons Philip and David.

Both sons were Ossett Albion players in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Philip as player manager.

David Ingham, 61, of Horbury, said: “He was a joyful and happy fellow, really. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“He put a lot of time into Ossett Albion over the years. He was very proud of that.”

Born in 1924, Jack Ingham was a former coal board worker who lived in Ossett all his life and set up Ingham Sports, which went on to have a chain of five shops. Ossett Albion was one of a small number of football clubs formed during World War Two, and eventually achieved their long-term aim of joining the Northern Premier League.

Neville Wigglesworth, who was club chairman for 30 years and is now president, said: “It was Jack Ingham who got me involved in the club back in 1980.

“In 1944 there were a group of lads who got together and decided to form a football team.

“Jack remained actively involved in the club. He founded the club and from then on, throughout his entire life, his interest was ongoing and he’d always keep up with results and how we were doing.”

Details of Mr Ingham’s funeral are yet to be announced.