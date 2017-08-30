TV police show fan meets his hero in Wakefield

A schoolboy fan of the TV show Traffic Cops has met his hero at a day organised by West Yorkshire Police.

Ten-year-old Bailey Walton, from Elland, watches the Channel 5 show every week, alongside his mum Liz, dad Tom and sister Lola.

Bailey Walton with PC Paul Feather, and mum Liz, dad Tom and sister Lola.

Bailey’s favourite traffic cop on the programme is Wakefield-based Police Constable, Paul Feather.

The show has featured West Yorkshire Police this series, following a crew of Roads Policing Officers as they respond to reports across the county.

After writing to West Yorkshire Police to share his love for the show, Bailey and his family were invited for a tour of Carr Gate – the Force’s training facility in Wakefield – and to meet PC Feather, who showed the Walton family around.

The visit included a tour, meeting the police dogs and horses, getting to sit inside a traffic car and having a look inside a National Police Air Service helicopter.

Enjoying the tour.

Bailey’s mum Liz said: “Bailey enjoys watching all the different things the Traffic Cops come up against on the programme, and from a parent’s point of view, it is fantastic having my son watch the show and learn what is right and wrong.

“The fact he understands what is going on, and that a 10-year-old boy is enjoying the programme and asks questions about it, means the officers must be doing a good job.

“Bailey really enjoyed visiting Carr Gate and it has given the whole family a real insight into what kind of things PC Feather and other officers deal with on a day-to-day basis.

"He enjoyed all of the visit but his favourite part of the day was being inside the traffic car and having the blue lights on.”

Bailey and PC Paul Feather.

Superintendent Pat Casserly, of Protective Services Operations, said: “It was a pleasure to have Bailey and his family visit Carr Gate on Friday and to get to meet his TV hero PC Paul Feather.

“It is great that children as young as Bailey are watching the show and learning from what they see on a positive TV programme.

“I hope the family enjoyed their visit, and you never know, we may see Bailey returning to Carr Gate one day to complete his training to become a traffic cop.”