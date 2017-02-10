TV star’s lunch date for hospice

Former Coronation Street star and ex Loose Women panellist Sherrie Hewson will be the guest speaker at this year’s Ladies Lunch for Wakefield Hospice.

Event fundraiser Fiona Day said: “We are very excited to welcome Sherrie to Wakefield, to spend the afternoon with us. Our Ladies Lunch is always a popular event and we look forward to hearing from Sherrie about her career on stage, film and TV.”

The afternoon, which has be sponsored by Glenton Palmer Holidays, will be hosted by former Wakefield Girls High School headteacher Pat Langham who will also lead a question and answer session with Sherrie.

After enjoying welcome drinks at 12.30pm and a two-course meal, guests can relax and delight in an afternoon’s entertainment from Sherrie as she talks about her varied career.

The actress has been in popular soaps Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Crossroads and has appeared in reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, Masterchef and 10 Years Younger.

Her television and screen career began in the early 1970s with appearances in Z Cars and Carry on Behind. She also had recurring role on Russ Abbot’s Madhouse in the 1980s. She later played Maureen Webster in Coronation Street between 1993 and 2006. Tickets for next month’s event cost £32 and are available from www.wakefieldhospice.org or by calling 01924 331404.