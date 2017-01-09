Two houses become ablaze in space of an hour

Two house fires broke out in the space of an hour in Featherstone in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fire crews were first called to Halton Street in the town at around 1am.

The ground floor of a terraced property was ablaze.

Smoke alarms were not fitted at the address but all occupants got out and nobody was hurt.

A spokeswoman said the cause of the fire had not yet been recorded.

At 2am, firefighters were then called to a house fire in Verner Street.

It is believed the blaze started in the bedroom.

No-one was injured.