Two men bailed following M62 fatal shooting

Police have released two men on bail after a group of five were arrested following the shooting of a man on the M62 near Huddersfield.

The 28-year-old was fatally injured by police firearms officers when a number of cars were detained near the motorway slip road.

M62 shooting

Three men i remain in custody and two, aged 26 and 30, have been bailed pending further inquiries. All five were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear.

