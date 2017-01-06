Under threat medieval church handed £10K lifeline

A historic medieval church which is under threat from structural problems has been handed a lifeline grant for repair work.

All Saints Church in North Featherstone has been given a £10,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to help preserve features which date back to the 12th century.

The listed church, which is mentioned in the Doomsday Book, needs repairs to its tower, south porch and north nave wall.

The grant will help draw up a £100,0000 refurbishment project at the Ackton Lane church, which is on a national list of historic buildings needing urgent maintenance.

Father Joseph Grosu said: “The church has a medieval structure with some parts believed to date back to the 12th century.

“Maintenance work is ongoing. Major work, mainly to the chancel, took place in 2014 but further repairs to the South porch, tower and nave wall are essential to maintain the history of this Grade II*-listed building, which is currently on the Historic England Heritage Risk Register.”

All Saints Church was first used by the monks of St Oswald’s Priory from nearby Nostell Priory.

After the 16th century English Reformation it passed into the hands of Christ Church Oxford, and then to the current diocese of West Yorkshire and the Dales.

Today the church is home to a community centre, art group and MP surgeries.

Fiona Spiers, head of Heritage Lottery Fund, Yorkshire and Humber, said: “This grant will not only secure the immediate future of this historic building, but will enable the community and visitors to get involved and learn about the history of the local area.”