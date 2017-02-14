VALENTINE OFFER: Grab a free lunch at Subway

Branches of sandwich chain Subway are offering their customers a free lunch today.

As part of the brand’s Customer Appreciation Day promotion, the takeaway is allowing each customer to choose a six-inch sub without paying a penny.

All you have to do is visit a participating store between 11am and 7pm today and buy either a dispensed drink or bottle of water with your order.

You can choose any bread or filling for your sub, just like a regular order.

Branches taking part include Wakefield’s Westgate, Calder Park and Ings Road, Pontefract’s Beast Fair, Xscape in Castleford and in the Designer Outlet at Glass Houghton, Knottingley’s Hill Top, Dewsbury’s Huddersfield Road and Foundry Street, Batley’s Bradford Road, Cleckheaton’s Centurion Way, Staincliffe’s Halifax Road, Halifax’s Market Place, Brighouse’s Wakefield Road,