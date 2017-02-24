Vandals smash up village football dugouts

Vandals are being hunted after smashing up facilities at a sports field.

The yobs attacked the dug out on the football field at Rycroft Leisure Centre two weeks ago.

However, they came back to inflict more damage at the weekend, smashing the bench on one, and pulling the other completely apart.

Gary Middleton founded Ryhill FC in 2008, which now has 10 teams - nine of which are junior sides that play weekly on the field.

He said: “I feel like I have had enough, it’s just an ongoing thing.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s like they have gone down there on purpose.

“They’ve ripped all the seats up and then kicked all the sides in.

“We raised funds to have these built two years ago so we could have somewhere for the kids to sit and shelter from the rain during matches, but we’ve constantly had to monitor them.

“I’m sick of it, I have to pay people to do my job while I have to go down there and sort it out.”

Kenneth Marshall, manager of Rycroft Leisure, said: “It’s been totally obliterated and we have no idea who has done it.

“It could be youths or someone who has a vendetta, but I think they must have hit it with something because some of blocks have been broken in half.

“We just want to get to the bottom of it.”

Anyone with details on those responsible is being urged to call police on 101.