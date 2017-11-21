Veteran reunited with medals hours after they were stolen during a burglary

An RAF veteran has been reunited with his missing medals - just hours after they were stolen from his Wakefield home.

Police are now investigating the break-in but officers have been delighted to reunite Herbert Rose, 85, with his medals after they were handed in by a good Samaritan.

Herbert Rose's service medals

Officers are appealing for information regarding the break-in which took place between 8.30pm on Sunday November 20 and 4am the next day at a house on Darnley Avenue.

Among the items taken were Mr Rose’s Suez Canal Zone medals, which represent his post-Second World War service in the RAF, in the Canal Zone in Egypt.

The medals were found abandoned on a bridge wall on Darnley Avenue by a member of the public on Monday morning, and handed in to PCSOs on duty at the Northgate helpdesk.

By 9.30am Mr Rose had been identified as the victim and had his medals returned by patrol officers.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Clearly these medals hold a great deal of significance of for Mr Rose and we have been delighted to return them so quickly.

“This has been a very good example of working in partnership with our communities to assist our victims.

“We are continuing to investigate the break-in and I would ask anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Darnley Avenue area between 8.30am and 4pm overnight or who saw them being abandoned on a bridge wall on Darnley Avenue to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing crime 13170544184.”