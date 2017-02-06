VIDEO: Ghost captured on camera in Wakefield house?

A haunting image of a potential poltergeist was captured on camera during an investigation by Wakefield ghosthunters.

Experienced paranormal investigators, brothers Mark and Darell Vernon, were called to the property in Lupset recently after the female occupant reported years of strange goings on, including the sound of voices, items being moved and the appearance of a cloaked figure.

And within minutes of setting up the camera equipment at the Manor Haigh Road, it picked up a strange white flash that loops across the screen.

Nobody in the video is aware that it has occurred.

Mark, 51, said: “We’d only been sat there for about 10 minutes talking about it when it happened. The woman who lives there was amazed, but she has always know there was something there.

“Every member of the family have seen this cloaked figure, whose face is covered, and her kids now won’t stay there.

“We did some recordings and we’ve picked up voices as well, one of a little girl and someone speaking French.”

The video is supplied by Mr Vernon at markbeezneez@gmail.com.