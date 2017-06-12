Volunteering role pays off

A charity worker has secured a permanent job, thanks to support from a WDH club and her volunteering.

Eileen Slater was encouraged to take up volunteering at the Dr Jackson Cancer Appeal shop after attending employment support sessions with WDH’s community employment officer in Featherstone. She has now gained permanent employment with a cleaning company because of her experience and a recommendation from the shop manager Bill Mulroe.

He said: “We were only too pleased to give Eileen a chance. We needed someone good to support us with our stock control, sales and customer service and this work clearly brought her out of her shell. Eileen was so good. In fact, she quickly progressed to being front of house, working without supervision which was so impressive in such a short time.”

WDH’s community employment advisors regularly visit work clubs across the district. They help WDH tenants to find jobs online, offer guidance on how to write a CV and offer interview skills and tips on training courses.

Shabana Yousaf, an advisor in Featherstone, said: “I have to thank Bill for being so supportive and bringing out the confidence in Eileen. I will really miss her at the work club but I wish her all the very best success in the future.”

Ms Slater said: “My dad passed away with cancer, so when the volunteering opportunity came up I really wanted to work here. I was quite shy at first but working at the hospice shop I got the chance to meet people, which is great. I’ve been really happy having Shabana as my advisor. If it wasn’t for her I don’t think I would have got this post.”