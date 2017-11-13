Wakefield boutique backs young X Factor singer Holly Tandy

A Wakefield boutique is backing Barnsley lass Holly Tandy to go all the way in this year's X Factor competition.

Dickeybow Boutique, on Zetland Street, is supporting the 16-year-old, who is currently performing in the live shows of the talent contest.

Holly, a former Kettlethorpe High School pupil, is being mentored by judge Sharon Osborne, and this week survived a double elimination to sing again.

Karl Dickey of Dickeybow Boutique, said: "We are supporting our local superstar Holly Tandy.

"She recently came in to Dickeybow Boutique for a make over, such a lovely girl full of confidence for just 16 years of age.

"She had just got through to Sharon Osborne's house in Los Angeles when she came in and she was so excited about it.

"We think she could win the show. She has such an amazing talent."

The store has #voteholly signs in its window.

Holly, who credits her singing granddad as her inspiration, is also receiving support from her former school.

Members of Kettlethorpe High have been posting on social media about how proud staff and pupils are of her achievements.

Holly wowed the panel of judges in her first audition with her rendition of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You, securing her four yes votes.

The youngest contestant in this year's finals was able to audition for the show at the age of 15, after the age limit for hopefuls was lowered to just 14.