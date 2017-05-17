Wakefield cat could lose his world record

A Wakefield cat dubbed the ‘world’s longest’ could lose his record to an Australian challenger

Maine coon Ludo, who lives in Wakefield, might be ousted after Melbourne-based Omar, who is the same breed, was revealed to be 2.33cm longer.

Ludo measures a whopping 118.33cm (3ft 10.59in) in length from his nose to the tip of the bone in his tail. His Australian rival is 3ft 11in, and the Guinness Book of Records have contacted Omar’s owners to request verification of his size after he shot to fame on Instagram.

Ludo was no bigger than the other kittens in his litter when he was taken home to Wakefield, by his owner Kelsey Gill in 2014. She describes him as a “relaxed and laid back” cat who loves a good sleep.

Three-year-old Omar, meanwhile, is fed a diet of human-grade kangaroo meat by his Aussie owners.