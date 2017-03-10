Wakefield Council takes Calderdale chief executive Merran McRae

Merran McRae is set to join Wakefield Council as chief executive.

The council has recommended her for the post, subject to confirmation at a meeting on March 16.

Her appointment was made after the previous boss Joanne Roney left to join Manchester City Council.

Ms McRae is currently chief executive at Calderdale Council, a position she has held since 2012.

She previously held positions of director of wellbeing and communities and director of housing at Kirklees Council.

Before joining Kirklees she was chief executive of Aire Valley Homes for six years.