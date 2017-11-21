Wakefield Council: ‘We listened to people over parking-charge plans’

Wakefield Council says it did not impose parking charges on Sundays, evenings and bank holidays because of the feedback from residents and business owners.

The council received a backlash from motorists and even its own councillors over the plans, with some saying it could even kill off the smaller towns.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways, announced the decision to shelve the plans, during this morning’s cabinet meeting.

“Thank you to the hundreds of people that took part in our consultation. We value the feedback from our residents and local businesses and do not intend to introduce any charging on Sundays, bank holidays or on evenings.

“We have listened to residents and want to do everything we can support local businesses.

“We hope that by not introducing any additional charges we can continue to support our city and towns to thrive.

“We are still looking at the remaining responses from the consultation and hope to feedback on these as soon as possible.”

Wakefield Council asked residents for their views on proposals to some changes to charging in council-run car parks, and for on-street parking.

Most car parks in the district are currently free on an evening, Sundays and bank holidays.

The five-week consultation closed on November 7, but only after Coun Lynn Masterman, from Ossett, picked up more than 470 signatures for a petition against the plans.

South Elmsall ward councillor, Steve Tulley, also spoke out fearing the new charges would kill off the remaining trade in the town.