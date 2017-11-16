Wakefield hamper appeal gets help all the way from Dubai

Express readers are continuing to amaze us with their generosity and support for the Christmas Hamper Appeal - with help even coming all the way from Dubai.

The annual initiative, sponsored by the Express and organised by the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry, is now well under way with donations of money and food starting to flow into the CAP Warehouse on Market Street, Wakefield.

But staff there were amazed when a woman - who used to live in Pontefract but now resides in Dubai - called to say the appeal ‘was a wonderful effort to help people in the community’ and to ask what she could do from so far away.

After speaking to centre manager Kevin Dobson, the generous reader called Asda in Wakefield and arranged for a delivery of food to help in our efforts to make 1,000 hampers for families in need.

Bob Guard, from the rotary club, said: “What a wonderful gesture. We are also now hearing from lots of organisations which are preparing to donate both food and finished hampers over the next couple of weeks.

“I’d just like to remind everyone that there is still plenty of time to donate both money or food to the appeal.”

Gemma Jimmison, Express Christmas coordinator, added: “It is amazing to think that our appeal has reached all the way to Dubai and we are so grateful that she took the time out to help in this way.

“It’s great that so many people, from near and far, are willing to help others who are less fortunate and we thank each and every one of them.”

Finished hampers and food needs to dropped off before Friday, December 1 so that the hampers can be prepared for delivery to the Children First Hubs in Wakefield, Castleford, Hemsworth and Normanton.

The hampers can contain almost any dried foods, in particular tea or coffee, cereals, tinned vegetables and fruit, stuffing and gravy mix, as well as long life items such as UHT milk and fruit juice.

We also need jam and marmalade, pasta and rice, meat pastes and tinned meat, as well as biscuits and other Christmas themed foods and confectionary.

Please do not include either fresh items or alcohol.

For more information, call Mr Dobson on 01924 381119.