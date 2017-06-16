Wakefield school ‘old girls’ spanning 71 years join reunion

A grand reunion for Wakefield Girls’ High School saw more than 80 former pupils gather on Saturday.

The lunchtime event saw leavers spanning 71 years, with the eldest in attendance having left in 1946.

Others had travelled from as far as Australia and Prague.

Entertained by the Grand Reunion String Quartet, ‘old girls’ enjoyed a glass of bubbly and the opportunity to browse photographs and memorabilia, as well as chat to old friends and teachers.

Lunch was provided by the school’s catering team and served up by the year-12 students.