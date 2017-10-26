Wakefield Trinity bosses ‘taking legal advice’ over stadium

The owners of Wakefield Trinity say they are taking legal advice before they respond to the council’s claims that they halted talks over a new Rugby League stadium.

Yesterday the council said negotiations over a planned redevelopment of the club’s Belle Vue ground - a plan that would allow Trinity to remain in the city permanently - had stalled.

The council said Trinity walked away after a disagreement over rent and who would control income from the stadium. It was the latest breakdown in stadium talks in a long-running public row between the local authority and club.

The club said in a statement yesterday evening: “Wakefield Trinity are aware of today’s press release from Wakefield Council. The club’s owners will be taking legal advice before making any further comment.”

Trinity chairman Michael Carter was unable to respond directly to Wakefield Council’s statement.

Wakefield and District Community Trust, set up to get the stadium built, said it was also taking legal advice and would issue a response.

The council’s statement said: “Wakefield Council announced last month that it would take out a lease on the Belle Vue site to speed up the delivery of the new project, an offer which still stands.

“However, the club’s owners have now rejected these plans and instead suggested that the stadium be built at no cost to them, while retaining sole control over its income and operations.”

Plans to build a community stadium at Newmarket Lane in Stanley appeared to have been scrapped last month in favour of the Belle Vue redevelopment, a deal Trinity’s owners had provisionally agreed to.

Trinity need a more modern ground to meet stadium requirements of the Super League.

Mr Carter previously suggested a ground share with Dewsbury and warned that Trinity could be asked to leave the Super League is the stadium issue was not resolved.