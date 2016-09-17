Walkers in Stand up to Cancer trek

Four daring women will be making a stand out effort to raise money for vital cancer research.

The Cas Cancer Climbers will climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks - a 24-mile route up and down Pen-y-Gent, Ingleborough and Whernside - in aid of Stand up to Cancer.

Janette Chambers, 49, Jean Lambert, 73, Sue Blythe, 48, and Jill Wassell, 50, are all staff and volunteers from Cancer Research UK’s shop on Carlton Street, Castleford. They are already off to a great start after receiving a £400 donation from Castleford business Davidson and Robinson.

Mrs Lambert, from Allerton Bywater, is taking part after losing her father and husband to cancer. Her daughter has also just been treated for breast cancer.

She said: “It is so easy to just hand over money to help research, which, of course, is paramount to finding a cure. But I think, like a lot of people, to make a special effort to raise money makes any donation mean a lot more.

“However, at 73 years old, what can I do that is a challenge? So when Jeanette talked about doing the Three Peaks, I thought I would give it a go. It might be 40 years since I was a serious hill walker, but I still keep myself fit. I am determined to give it my best shot.”

