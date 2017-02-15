WATCH: The Cribs’ drummer unveils new exhibition on the band’s history

Its contents range from self-described “gawky” high school photographs to a guitar used on stage at some of the biggest music festivals in the country.

The latest exhibition to open at Wakefield One tells the story of the rise to fame of brothers Gary, Ryan and Ross Jarman, better known as critically-acclaimed band The Cribs.

An exciting new exhibition showcasing the rise to fame of the successful Wakefield rock band, The Cribs, has been officially opened by the bands drummer, Ross Jarman, and Cllr Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council.

Cheered on by family, friends and fans, the youngest of the three, drummer Ross, officially unveiled the display at a launch event last night.

He said: “To have something like this in our hometown really is nice and I feel like it is good that Wakefield is embracing music and embracing culture.

“The exhibition is something a little bit different to what people are used to seeing at a museum.

“It’s been a case of raiding my mum and dad’s house and going through what we have left. It has been difficult to pick what to include because there’s so much from over the years.”

An exciting new exhibition showcasing the rise to fame of the successful Wakefield rock band, The Cribs, has been officially opened by the bands drummer, Ross Jarman, and Cllr Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council.

The exhibition includes some of Ross’ favourite items - his drums and a guitar the group, from Netherton, used on stage at Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading festivals - and others he is less keen on - photographs of the brothers as teenagers at Horbury High School.

The memorabilia charts the history of the much-loved band, which was honoured with an Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade at the 2012 NME awards.

Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box said: “Everywhere they go, The Cribs will say where they are from. They are proud of Wakefield and the city is proud of them.

“Culture isn’t just about pictures and sculpture, it’s about music as well and The Cribs have led the way for the Wakefield music scene.

An exciting new exhibition showcasing the rise to fame of the successful Wakefield rock band, The Cribs, has been officially opened by the bands drummer, Ross Jarman, and Cllr Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council.

“I think this exhibition is really inspirational, showcasing a band that has made it big time and the steps on their journey.”

Exhibition items are on show in display cases in the foyer of the Wakefield One building.

And the Create Cafe is also displaying album covers and artwork produced by the group’s graphic designer Nick Scott.

Once the exhibition closes in July, the band will donate some objects to a permanent collection at Wakefield Museum, including a mustang guitar, white bass and drum sticks.