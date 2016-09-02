We are the champions - Cas Academy claim trophy

Castleford Academy Year 7 boys beat St Peter’s School, Wigan 12-6 to win the National School’s Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The fixture, which is the traditional Challenge Cup curtain-raiser, may not have been high scoring but ebbed and flowed throughout.

Castleford Academy Yr 7 before game in huddle

Tom Lee charged through two tackles to give the Lancashire side a self-converted try, and St Peter’s continued to apply the pressure on the Castleford line but could not break through.

After soaking up the pressure, Cas responded as captain Ryley Brown picked up the ball and ran at the line.

He calmly stepped inside to score under the posts with Mason Hare, playing on his 12th birthday, converting to level the contest at the break.

St Peter’s failed to break through a resolute Castleford line, who repelled all their efforts and hit them with a sucker punch to win the game.

Castleford Academy Ryley Brown opens the scoring and mobbed by players

Ben Dean’s perfect chip bounced into the arms of Daniel Gale, who dotted down unopposed in the corner.

Hare landed the difficult kick from near the touchline to claim the trophy.

There was more success for Castleford as their Year 9 boys and girls sides, and the Year 10 boys won on Schools Finals weekend.

The boys came from 6-0 down to beat St Peter’s 18-6 while the girls thrashed Deanery School 54-6, running in nine tries.

Cas’ Year 10s meanwhile required a late drop goal from Tigers academy star Ritchie Westwood to see off Calderdale outfit Brooksbank 11-10 in the day’s final game. Cas had led 10-0 at one stage but clinched the trophy in dramatic style.