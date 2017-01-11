Weather warning: Travel disruption and power cuts as gales of up to 75mph batter West Yorkshire

Road closures, fallen trees and power cuts are being reported this morning as gale-force winds batter the county.

Tricky driving conditions are expected as gusts of up to 75mph and wintry weather sweep across northern areas.

Yellow weather warnings for wind and snow across much of Scotland and the north of England have been issued by the Met Office for all of today.

In Yorkshire, forecasters are warning of very windy weather which is likely to cause travel disruption and restrictions on bridges.

Leeds City Council yesterday announced that roads around Bridgewater Place would be closed until noon and has now said the restriction will stay in place until 4pm.

A young lady loses the control of her hair in the strong winds around Bridgewater Place. PIC: James Hardisty

Highways England said restrictions had been put in place for high sided and vulnerable vehicles on the A66, M62, A628 and A19 due to strong winds.

And West Yorkshire Police have already received dozens of calls reporting trees and debris blocking roads.

Trains in West Yorkshire have been disrupted this morning due to overhead wire problems on the line between Skipton and Shipley, a fallen tree on the line between Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge, and damage to a bridge between Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Northern Powergrid is working to restore power to more than 1,000 homes across Yorkshire.