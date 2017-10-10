Wheelie bin charges for new-home owners

Wheelie bins may be no longer free of charge for new-home owners as Wakefield Council looks to slash a £540,000 predicted overspend in the next five years.

The council’s cabinet approved plans this week to bring in a charge to those who buy new-build properties.

The majority of households in the district require three receptacles for recycling, garden waste and household waste.

If the proposals are agreed by full council, those wanting to buy a brand-new property will be charged £20 for each bin.

The council says giving away bins to each house has ‘put a major strain on budgets’ due to the sharp increase in the number of new properties built in recent years.

The report reads: “To date, the collection of waste from new properties has been absorbed into existing collection rounds, however the service is reaching full capacity and future collection requirements arising from continuing ‘new growth’ will likely require additional service growth in the form of increased bin rounds and additional revenue budget support.

“Quarterly updates suggest that around 9,000 properties are currently within the planning system and have the potential to be built in the next five years.

“The majority of these proposed developments are characterised by houses having gardens and therefore likely to require three waste bins.

“The full cost of these bins to the council could be expected to be in the region of £540,000 at current prices.”

As part of the changes, landlords of newly-built properties and converted houses of multiple occupancy, as well as management companies of newly-built properties will also be liable for the charges.

Larger communal bins - 600 and 1,100 litre - will be charged at £97.50 and £123 respectively.

Meanwhile, those who have their bins lost or stolen will also face paying for each replacement.

This charge was introduced in 2013/14 due to the high demand of replacements.

More than 3,500 bins were being stolen each year and was costing Wakefield Council more than £70,000.