White van spotted at violent double burglary

Police are appealing for information to identify a van believed to have been used in two aggravated burglaries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about the white box van, pictured, which has been linked to offences in the early hours of October 6.

The van, which featured distinctive writing on its side, was seen near the scenes of offences on Bell Street, Upton and Oaklands Terrace in Hemsworth around the time the offences took place.

The Hemsworth offence took place between 12.40 and 12.50am whereas the Upton offence took place at about 1.10am. In both incidents a number of males wearing balaclava’s entered the properties and assaulted the male occupant of each house.

Both males required hospital treatment afterwards.

DI Dave Watts of Wakefield District CID, said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries into the two incidents which we believe are linked, and believe the vehicle pictured is connected with both of them.

“We have been unable to identify this vehicle sighted on both Malton Road and Tom Wood Ash Lane and we would like to hear from anyone who has knowledge of this vehicle, witnessed the vehicle in the area on the morning of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170462259 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.