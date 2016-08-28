Win tickets to see Castleford Tigers against Wakefield

The Pontefract and Castleford Express has teamed up with First Utility, official sponsor of the Super League, to offer three lucky fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Castleford Tigers take on Wakefield Wildcats on Sunday, September 4.

Both sides are looking to finish the Super 8s strongly and this local derby always brings a fantastic atmosphere to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The Tigers are chasing down the Catalans Dragons and this fixture against Chris Chester’s men has the makings of a classic as Cas look to make it a hat-trick of Super League successes against the Wildcats in 2016.

For your chance to win, show us that Knowledge is Power by answering this question:

What was the score when Castleford Tigers beat Wakefield Wildcats at home in the First Utility Super League game on February 14, 2016?

Please email your answer along with your name, address and daytime telephone number to tony.harber@jpress.co.uk

Please title your email ‘Cas v Wakefield competition’ and note that closing date for entries is Wednesday, August 31.

First Utility is a different kind of energy company that saves you money and puts you in control. It will also be rewarding fans of the First Utility Super League this season with customer rewards such as exclusive training sessions and merchandise. For more information on how you could save an average of £334 off your energy bills, visit www.first-utility.com

Terms & Conditions

The prize consists of two tickets to the game against Wakefield Wildcats on Sunday, September 4, 2016 for three winners.

The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground.

Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Castleford Tigers regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets.

Competition open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of First Utility, Castleford Tigers, or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration.

No cash alternative will be offered.

The competition closes at 5pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2016.

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

The promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner.

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.