Win tickets to see Pontefract Collieries’ big FA Cup tie

After a flying start to the new season Pontefract Collieries are in confident mood ahead of their biggest cup match for years at the Harratts Nissan Stadium.

Craig Parry’s men have battled through two rounds so far and are now set to take on Tadcaster Albion in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

A tough tie is in prospect with Tadcaster now playing at two levels higher than Ponte after earning promotion to the Evo-Stik First Division North, but after home wins over Runcorn Town and Bootle in the previous two rounds Colls have shown they are up for the cup this year.

A big crowd is expected and the Pontefract club is aiming to make it a big occasion after progressing to this stage of the competition for the first time in 19 years.

With £3,000 up for grabs to the winning teams in this round there is plenty at stake as well as keeping the dream alive of playing one of the Football League big boys in the first round proper.

You can be there to sample the atmosphere for yourself as the Pontefract & Castleford Express, in conjunction with Pontefract Collieries, is offering five pairs of tickets for the game with £5 each to spend on hot food and a couple of drinks also thrown in.

One lucky winner will also receive a pair of Pontefract Collieries season tickets worth £150.

To be a winner, simply email the answer to the following question, title it Ponte Colls competition, and send it along with your name, address and daytime telephone number by 5pm Friday, September 1 to tony.harber@jpress.co.uk

Who is the current sponsor of the FA Cup?