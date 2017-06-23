Woman with leukaemia ties the knot after months of setbacks

Three months before she was due to tie the knot in February 2016, Ruth Beaman was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Devastated, she and partner Peter Hodgson postponed the big day to concentrate on her treatment.

The pair, who live in Byram, then faced another blow when Ruth, a geography teacher in Thorne, lost her dress after the shop she had purchased it from closed down.

Six rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, and a stint in intensive care later, Ruth finally wed Peter on May 28. And she walked down the aisle in a new gown, purchased after a fundraising campaign set up by pupils at her school.

Ruth, 42, said: “Everyone there knew why the wedding was postponed. We wanted it to be a celebration of the last twelve months and how far we’ve come.

“A year ago we were told we might not get to this point.

“It was one of the most amazing days of my life and a celebration of happiness, love, and laughter.

“Most importantly it was about being thankful for the gift of life and remembering to enjoy every moment and relish the small things that make you happy.”

Eight months after her transplant, Ruth is now building up her strength to return to work and is planing a honeymoon abroad with her new husband as soon as she is well enough to leave the country.

And she is sharing her story to encourage her students and other young people to join the Anthony Nolan stem cell donor register, in the hope that one day they may be a match for someone as poorly as she was.

“At the end of the day you never know when you may need a transplant,” said Ruth.

“Just like donating blood, you never know when you’ll be in the position to need help, and if people don’t offer it you don’t get the opportunity to get better. It’s giving somebody an opportunity to live.”