Work starts on £22m housing scheme in Castleford

Work on a multi-million pound development creating 560 new homes in Castleford has got underway.

Keepmoat Homes has this week begun the £22m first stage of the development and will build a total of 157 houses, at Micklefields, off Premier Way, over the next three years.

The company pledges to use local labour, offering employment and training opportunities for people in the area, and says it has already established links with Wakefield College.

Dan Crew, land and partnerships director for the Yorkshire West division of Keepmoat Homes, said: “Getting started on a new site is always one of the most exciting parts of housing delivery.

"We are now in a position to start utilising our strong relationships with the local schools and colleges to explore training and apprenticeship positions for young people and get them involved in transforming their neighbourhood at the earliest opportunity.

“It was great to have all partners on this project come together and celebrate us breaking ground. "

The homes will form part of the wider Flass Lane development, to include 560 houses, a family pub and commercial units.

Land owner Harworth Group, which is also overseeing the development of more than 900 homes at the former Prince of Wales colliery site in Pontefract, was granted permission for the development by Wakefield Council last September.

Chris Davidson, associate director of major projects at Harworth Group plc, said: “We’re delighted that our second major residential development in West Yorkshire is now underway.

"We’ve been impressed by what Keepmoat have planned for the site and I’m looking forward to the first residents moving onto site shortly.”

The Keepmoat properties will be a mixture of two, three and four bedroom apartments and houses, including affordable homes for the Leeds Federated Housing Association.

Mr Crew said: "These much-needed new homes will extend the options available for people in Castleford on all rungs of the property ladder.

"It’s a true mixed tenure development that will really cater for everyone and this is just the first piece of the puzzle – the wider regeneration which Harworth Group has in the pipeline makes it the perfect time to buy in Castleford.”

The homes are expected to be completed by December 2020.