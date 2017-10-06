Work to create War Horse memorial to begin soon

Work to create a giant war horse sculpture to commemorate those who lost their lives during the First World War is expected to get underway by the end of the month.

Featherstone Town Council and artist Cod Steaks have secured a £50,000 grant from funding body WREN for the project.

Coun Graham Isherwood and his wife Margaret, with Roger Parkinson are doing a WW1 memorial project in Featherstone.

And they hope to begin constructing the memorial, at Mill Pond Meadows in the town, over the next few weeks, with completion set for May next year.

Mayor of Featherstone Coun Margaret Isherwood said: “It’s absolutely marvellous that this sort of funding is available for communities like ours because we couldn’t have done the project without it.

“Once the war horse is completed, we also want to enhance the site to make it a place for people to visit and to reflect and contemplate.

“2018 is the centenary year from the end of the war so it will tie in with celebrating that the war had finished but also with remembering and honouring all those poor people from our communities who lost their lives.”

The majestic steel sculpture, designed by artist Sue Lipscombe, will be 20ft tall, and will also pay tribute to the town’s connection to horses through its farming and mining history.

It will be sited next to 350 memorial trees which have been planted by schoolchildren to honour each resident who lost their life.

The town council said the sculpture will be the first of its kind nationally and hope it will generate interest from across the country.

Penny Horne, WREN’s grant manager for Yorkshire, says: “We’re pleased our funding will provide such an exquisite, meaningful piece of art for the people in Featherstone and the surrounding area to enjoy.”