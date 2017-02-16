Worried family report Hull woman missing after she fails to return home from work

The family of a Hull woman reported her missing to police last night after she failed to return home after work.

Fiona Fogarty, who is also known by the surname Wyper, was reported missing to police at 11.25pm when she did not come back to her home in Alliance Avenue.

Police said she had taken her Red Hyundai I30 Comfort with the registration number YY09 PLU, which was spotted in West Yorkshire earlier today.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We are seriously concerned for Fiona’s mental well-being and she is urged to get in touch with the police or her family to confirm she is safe and well."

Fiona is described as white around 5ft 4in tall with a slim build and short dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey woollen parker style coat with fur around the hood, a black and white skirt and heels.

Fiona or anyone who have seen her are urged to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 647 of 15/02/17.