Yorkshire Building Society scheme helps three charities

A trio of charities have received a share of £100,000 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by people in Pontefract.

Pontefract and district branch of Arthritis Care, The Prince of Wales Hospice and The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund have been given £100 each after being nominated at the Pontefract branch during the society’s Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

The charitable foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help charities and good causes.

A total of 1,000 charities and good causes received £100,000 after being nominated by people at Yorkshire Building Society branches around the UK.

Julie Taylor, manager of the Pontefract branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came into the branch to nominate a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

“At Yorkshire Building Society we are committed to being at the heart of our community and I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here in Pontefract.”

Small Change Big Difference Month took place between September 19 and October 15.

In 2015, the Charitable Foundation paid 1,502 donations totalling £392,276 to good causes and charities throughout the UK.

For more information about the Small Change Big Difference scheme and the Charitable Foundation visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.