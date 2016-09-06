Yorkshire set for Indian summer with weeks of warm and dry weather

YORKSHIRE might not have had much of a summer so far this year - but all that could be about to change.

According to the Met Office things are going to warm up this week with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

As we go through the week south easterly winds will bring warm and dry conditions from the continent with plenty of long sunny spells.

And the good news is that forecasters are confident that the fine conditions will last for most of September.

It will not be a totally perfect picture, though. Some low pressure weather systems will bring some occasional rain from time to time but for the most part high pressure is likely to dominate meaning the weather will be mostly dry and settled with some above average temperatures.

Outlook

Tonight:

Rather cloudy and muggy again overnight, with further mist and fog forming, especially over the hills but also across some lower levels by dawn. Minimum Temperature 15 °C.

Wednesday:

A dry but dull start, with early mist and fog lifting and cloudy skies gradually breaking. This will lead to some warm sunny spells developing, especially later in the day. Maximum Temperature 24 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Rain possible early Thursday, but clearing to a mostly sunny day. Bright and breezy Friday with isolated showers, then some rain overnight. This clearing Saturday with brighter, fresher weather following.