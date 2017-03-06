Search

Yorkshire weather: A bright day with sunny spells... but beware the thunder and hail!!!

Signs of spring as flowers bloom at Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds.

Signs of spring as flowers bloom at Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds.

0
Have your say

There were blue skies above Yorkshire this morning as the first signs of spring continued to promise more warmer weather.

Here is our weather package for the day ahead with content from the Met Office, Sky News and the BBC.