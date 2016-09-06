Youngsters drafted into Castleford squad for St Helens trip

A shortage of forwards has prompted Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell to draft three youngsters into his 19-man squad for Thursday’s visit to St Helens in the Super 8s.

Castleford have lost three key forwards from last week’s win over Wakefield Wildcats. On-loan Andre Savelio cannot play against his parent club, while Gadwin Springer’s season has ended after he picked up a syndesmosis injury and Grant Millington could also miss the rest of the season while he awaits scan results following a heart murmur.

With 13 first team players now on the sidelines with injuries, including other forwards Andy Lynch, Lee Jewitt, Mike McMeeken, Nathan Massey and Frankie Mariano, coach Powell has drafted in Conor Fitzsimmons, Brandon Douglas and Luke Million from the Tigers under 19s academy.

It is 24 years since the Tigers last claimed a victory at St Helens and Powell is relishing the opportunity to break the hoodoo even with the weakened squad he will be taking to Langtree Park where cas have never won.

He said: “Saints have really stepped up. We looked at them and thought there was a chance of us reeling them in (to claim fourth spot in the table) but we’ve not been able to do that because while we’ve been winning they’ve been replicating the same sort of form.

“They’ve been really good so it would be great for us to go there and come away with a result.”

Tickets are available from the Tigers online box office and in store from the Tigers Den club shop. A limited number of free coach travel seats still remain, to be booked in store.

Castleford Tigers’ 19 man squad v St Helens:

35 Rangi Chase, 16 Matt Cook, 19 Ben Crooks, 37 Brandon Douglas, 1 Luke Dorn, 31 Conor Fitzsimmons, 34 Paddy Flynn, 7 Luke Gale, 18 Ryan Hampshire, 11 Oliver Holmes, 23 Will Maher, 15 Paul McShane, 39 Luke Million, 9 Adam Milner, 24 Greg Minikin, 17 Junior Moors, 32 Larne Patrick, 5 Denny Solomona, 3 Jake Webster.