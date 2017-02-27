Youngsters got taste of college

More than 170 schoolchildren have taken master classes at Wakefield College.

The half-term taster initiative saw more than 70 of the learners that visited the Castleford campus take part in construction and civil engineering activities.

Eager learners, aged 12 to 14, took part in the STEMPLUS event and tackled activities like levelling in bricklaying, building structures in construction and soldering in engineering.

The master classes are designed to open the doors to subject areas that young learners may not have the chance to trial in a normal classroom setting.

It gives the students an opportunity to build on existing knowledge in subject areas that interest them, and highlights the first taste of college life.

Expert lecturers delivered the master classes in an industry setting using top of the range facilities and workshops that are situated at the Castleford campus.

Wakefield College partnership manager James Pennington said: “It was particularly encouraging to see so many girls taking part in our civil engineering, architecture and electronic engineering sessions. These have been identified as growth areas for the district in the next few years and I am keen for the college to play its part in providing young people and especially female students with the skills to be successful in these industries.”

Participant Ella Cooper said: “I wanted to try the engineering masterclass because my step-dad is an engineer and I wanted to know what his job was like.

“I’ve enjoyed making the pyramid structure in today’s class very much, and engineering could be something that I consider studying in the future.”