LETTERS: Pontefract and Knottingley rail improvements moving forward

Celia Loughran, councillor for Pontefract south

Residents will be pleased to hear that progress towards the extension of train services on the Pontefract and Knottingley line has moved a little further forward.

Last week there was a meeting at West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) in Leeds to consider the commitments made in April 2016 regarding the Northern Rail franchise agreement.

We have been assured by Northern Rail that the planned improvements to services will begin to be implemented by December 2017.

However, locally elected councillors are aware that vigilance needs to be maintained and we will be seeking assistance from both Wakefield Council and WYCA officers to ensure that these promised services actually begin to run as expected, with significantly improved rail connections to Wakefield and Leeds.

Local councillors are particularly concerned with the regeneration of Pontefract and Knottingley and will do all they can to ensure that improved rail services will be delivered as promised and on time.