LETTERS: Swimming is part of the curriculum

N Bywater, via email

Tony Allen wrote about the sudden closure of the Knottingley Sports Centre and Castleford Swimming Pool (Express, Thursday, January 19).

Schools in that area need a swimming pool for their compulsory swimming lessons. Swimming and water safety are part of the curriculum, and cannot be skipped. The national curriculum states that key stage 1/2 children must be taught to swim competently, confidently and proficiently over a distance of at least 25 metres.

I do have sympathy for councils which have had their budgets slashed by more than 40 per cent. If there is to be better swimming provision in a more modern environment, perhaps things like free public transport for children should be considered?