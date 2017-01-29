LETTERS: Why spend more money on Wakefield’s Civic Quarter?

Mick Hogan, Lofthouse Gate

I read that Wakefield Council is once more to spend money on the city’s Civic Quarter.

Its intention is to demolish a perfectly good multi-storey car park on the corner of Rishworth Street to find an investor to pay for and build an hotel. This car park could and should be offered as free parking to try and get shoppers to come back to our failing city - just ask the shop keepers and business people what they think.

We already have empty office and residential buildings which cost a fortune around the station and college areas. The County Archives has had a new building built and the old archive building, which was supposed to be unfit for purpose is now likely to be taken over by the college.

If we must spend in the Civic Quarter then attend to Clayton Hospital. Why don’t we spend a little cash on the Kirkgate area? Pull down the old cinema and build a hotel there; revamp that part of the city, which at the moment is dirty and an eyesore to anyone coming in from the south. We are continuously being told that we have little or no money and the council tax is sure to go up.

So why oh why do we have to have more investment in one part of the city whilst the others are surely ignored? It’s about time the council and all interested parties got their heads together and got things right for a change.