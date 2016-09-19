Youths urged to stop using dangerous site as playground

Police are urging youngsters to play safe and stop using a derelict Wakefield building as a playground.

Wakefield Central NPT say that their PCSOs and PCs have been called out on several occasions over the weekend to the old Clayton Hospital site following reports of youths on the roof.

Their Facebook page says: “The site is highly dangerous. There has been extensive damage over the time it has been sat empty. “If you are one of the young people who think it’s big and clever to enter the site, you are not just putting your life at risk but those who have to go in after you.

“Stay away from the site.”