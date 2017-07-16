Another highly successful sports year for Castleford Academy students

CASTLEFORD Academy celebrated another magnificent year of sporting achievements at the school’s presentation night.

Castleford Tigers player Oliver Holmes and his former Tigers teammate Dan Igbinedion, who now plays for Featherstone Rovers, presented the winners with trophies and certificates.

Castleford Tigers Ladies women’s RL team were represented at the event by Georgie Hetherington and Leigh Powell and Huddersfield’s Emily Heckler also attended.

There was plenty to celebrate as the Academy was recently named in the top 100 schools for sport in the United Kingdom.

Numerous trophies on show were a clear indication of another highly successful year.

There could still be more silverware to come in the RL Champions Schools national finals.

Castleford year 11 boys have already played their final and the year seven and 10 boys teams and year seven, nine and 10 girls sides will play their finals in London over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Castleford are the most successful school in Champion Schools history, with 62 teams reaching national finals in 13 years.

Rugby league is just one of numerous sports played at Castleford Academy.

Awards were also handed out at the presentation night for basketball, cheerleading, hockey, rounders, netball, athletics and gymnastics.

A total of 79 awards were presented to successful Castleford Academy students in front of a packed house which included parents and pupils.