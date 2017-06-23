Beck hammers unbeaten 151 for title-chasers Fairburn

OPENER Nathan Beck hit a magnificent unbeaten 151 for Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Five East title-chasers Fairburn in a 143-run win against Featherstone.

Beck guided Fairburn to 274-7 which also featured 55 by Rhys Weaver.

Lee Dobson grabbed 5-12 from 7.3 overs as Featherstone were dismissed for 131.

Leaders Fairburn are two points clear of closest rivals Hemsworth Miners Welfare and Barnby Dun.

Gavin Stevens (52) top-scored in Hemsworth’s total of 115 against Rossington Main who were routed for 39 by Mark Webster (6-8) and Liam Murphy (2-5).

Knottingley’s batsmen fared even worse than Rossington’s.

Matthew Carley (11) was the solitary batsman in double figures as Knottingley slumped to 32 all out, replying to Eggborough Power Station’s 128.

Drew Pearson (41) and Callum Maxwell (6-6) were Eggborough’s star players.

Knottingley’s Daniel Lund took 4-35 and Richard Hayes 3-12.

Whitley Bridge lost by eight wickets at Thurnscoe and Askern beat Barnby Dun by three wickets.

Glasshoughton slipped to a five-wicket home defeat against West Bretton in Division Five West.

Tony Gale (58) and Chris Sherriff (45) steered Glasshoughton to 192 but it wasn’t enough to deny Bretton, for whom skipper Scott Ledger struck a match-winning century.

Dan Ferguson smashed 94 off 111 balls as Division Six East leaders Hundhill Hall ran out easy winners at Normanton.

Fred Gunthorpe (36) and Sam Eastwood (34) were also key contributors to Hundhill’s total of 223-3.

Joshua Harpin (4-26) and Jed Wilkinson (3-17) routed Normanton for 76.

Hundhill are 33 points ahead of second-placed Thorpe Audlin who comfortably beat Pegler.

Mark Arbon (69) and Bailey Jones (44) put on 104 for the second wicket in Thorpe’s total of 173-7.

Jones claimed 4-18 and Mark Lavery 3-30 as Pegler were bowled out for 97.

Ferrybridge Power Station’s batting let them down in a 28-run home defeat against Hensall.

Adam Briddon took 7-32 from 10.3 overs to limit Hensall to 129 after openers Chris Woodward (81) and Paul Calvert (29) had given them an excellent start.

Skipper David Shaw (48) tried hard to hold Ferrybridge’s reply together but he lacked support as they were bowled out for 101 by Gary Lewis who had impressive figures of 8-23 from nine overs.

Ryhill and Havercroft maintained their Division Six West title challenge by defeating Horbury Bridge.

George Edwards (31) and Elliott Roberts (28) led Ryhill to a five-wicket win after Liam Potts (3-33), Roberts (3-14) and Richard Boldy (2-13) toppled Horbury for 116.

Third-placed Ryhill are nine points adrift of leaders Crigglestone who routed Calder Grove for just 15 runs, replying to Crigg’s total of 240-7.