Booth and Hughes combine to bring Townville home

Townville continued to make an impact in the Premier Division as they made it three wins in a row with a convincing eight-wicket success against Pudsey Congs in the All Rounder Bradford League.

Opener Jonny Booth combined with Jack Hughes in an unbroken third wicket stand of 97 as Townville eased past their opponents’ 162 all out.

Booth struck 10 boundaries in his 65 not out made from 67 balls while Hughes also hit 10 fours plus two sixes as he made 66 not out from 57 deliveries after coming in at 66-2.

Irfan Amjad (51) and Danish Hussain (40) battled for Congs, but the rest of the batsmen struggled against a Townville attack led by Peter Hepworth (4-27) and Conor Harvey (3-34).

Joint Championship One leaders Methley continued their impressive start to the season with another emphatic victory as they enjoyed a 10-wicket win over Yeadon.

Marcus Walmsley led the way as he was in fine form with bat and ball, following up a 5-31 bowling spell with an unbeaten half century.

Yeadon subsided from 77-1 to 146 all out when they went in first as first change Marcus did much of the damage and was backed up by twin brother Eddie Walmsley (2-23) and young spinner Harry Sullivan (2-20).

Methley had no trouble reaching their target without losing a wicket as Marcus Walmsley hit 15 fours and a six in his 70 not out and combined with overseas player Mohammad Akhlaq (69 not out including four sixes and eight fours) in an unbroken stand of 147.

Great Preston suffered a heavy 124-run defeat in the Conference after suffering a batting collapse at Wakefield St Michael’s.

Set a tough target of 233, they never got to grips with their task after the opening stand of Lee Russell (31) and Stuart Ruddick (27) was broken with 10 wickets going down for 51 runs to leave them all out for 108.

Jacob Wright had earlier taken 4-90 to be the pick of Great Preston’s bowlers.

Methley Seconds went down to a 99-run defeat at Cleckheaton in the Second Teams Championship One.

Although Jack Gahan took 3-76 it was a struggle in the field as Cleckheaton piled up 270-8 from their 45 overs.

Methley set about their chase well with opener Josh Sullivan (69) and David Winter (42) looking to have batted them into a challenging position, but none of the other batsmen could make an impact as they were all out for 171.

Great Preston Seconds were unable to chase down Azaad’s 243-5 as they lost by 59 runs in the Second Teams Championship Two.

Richard White (39) and Andy Clark (38) top scored as Great Preston were all out for 184. Clark also took three wickets.

Townville Seconds defeated Buttershaw St Paul’s by five runs in a close contest in the Second Teams Conference.

Tom Mellor made 43 and Kieron Samuels (40) as Townville made 195-6. St Paul’s were all out for 190 as Mellor took 4-17.