Bradford League: Haynes among wickets as Townville bounce back

Overseas quick bowler Shkym Haynes was in good form to help Townville to return to winning ways in the Premier Division of the All Rounder Bradford League.

The Barbadian took 4-43 as opponents Bradford & Bingley were dismissed for 171. A number of batsmen got starts but were unable to go on with Haynes backed up by skipper Nick Bresnan (2-32), and Conor Harvey, Jack Hughes and Jack Hebden who claimed one wicket each.

Townville started their reply solidly with Kris Ward (20) and Jonny Booth (29) putting on 45 for the first wicket.

Brayden Clark then came in to hit seven fours and three sixes in a knock of 62 and with support from Hughes (21) and Bresnan (15) Townville secured a four-wicket win.

Methley kept the pressure on the top two sides in Championship One with a 105-run victory over Gomersal.

The win was set up by some good batting led by Ashton Blakey, who hit 69 from 51 balls, including four sixes and five fours. Opener Marcus Walmsley contributed 58 and Grant Soames hit 48 in a total of 246-8.

Gomersal reached 81-1 in their reply, but collapsed to 141 all out with Matthew Lumb taking 5-63 and Marcus Walmsley taking two wickets.

Great Preston slipped behind in the Conference title race when they lost out by 78 runs to leaders East Ardsley.

Wily old David Battye was their tormentor as he took 5-24 to leave Preston all out for 122 in reply to their opponents’ 200. Michael Wade (30) top scored in vain as they struggled after reaching 46-0.

Tom Humphries took 4-55 for Great Preston, but Haseem Bashir (76) helped East Ardsley to post their challenging total.

Defeat left Preston in third, 30 points behind East Ardsley.

Methley Seconds were undone by spinners Matthew Hirst (5-35) and Ben Ford (4-30) as they collapsed from 76-0 to 144 all out to lose by 10 wickets to Gomersal in the Second Teams Championship One.

Openers Robert Clegg (56) and Ben Waite (24) had given Methley a good start, but it was downhill after their partnership was broken.

Ben Broxup (3-13) and Andy Clark (3-38) helped Great Preston Seconds to bowl out Brighouse for 159 and secure a 48-run win in the Second Teams Championship Two.

Clark (57) and Callum Hepworth-Smith (38) had earlier taken the batting honours in Preston’s 207-9 with Broxup also contributing 21.

Second-placed Townville Seconds now trail leaders Liversedge by 20 points in the Second Teams Conference after losing to them by 46 runs.

A shocking start when they were reduced to 17-6 was at the heart of the loss and although Ben Collinson (56) and Steve Walton (35) brought some respectability Townville were all out for 115. This was in reply to 161-6 from 40 overs.