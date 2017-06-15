Bradford League: Methley drop to third after loss to old rivals

Methley’s promotion hopes suffered a setback as they went down by 68 runs to old rivals Wrenthorpe in the All Rounder Bradford League’s Championship One.

The defeat saw Wrenthorpe leapfrog Methley into second place and Grant Soames’ men are now 32 points behind leaders Scholes who have won all eight of their matches.

Honours were pretty much even at the half-way point with Wrenthorpe kept to 200-9 from their 50 overs, James Glynn (45) and Greg Wood (43) top scoring. Matthew Lumb (3-41) and Marcus Walmsley (3-50) were the best of the Methley bowlers.

Methley were unable to get going in their reply, however. Middle order man Ashton Blakey made 35, but too many of his team-mates made starts without being able to go on as they were bowled out for 132 after standing at 94-4 at one stage.

Townville were frustrated to lose ground in the Premier Division title race as their game at Woodlands was abandoned after just 2.2 overs of the second innings.

The match was halted by rain after they had reached 18-1 in reply to Woodlands’ 195-8 when spinner Jack Hughes had taken 4-77 and opening bowlers Conor Harvey 2-36 and Shkym Haynes 2-46 only for late order resistance to prove crucial.

With leaders Hanging Heaton able to win they are now 11 points clear with Farsley going four points above Townville into second spot after their victory.

Ian Newton (46 not out) and Phil Schofield (23 not out) brought Great Preston home for a seven-wicket win over Gildersome in the Conference.

Set 123 for victory, they reached their target in just 29.3 overs with Newton setting a patient lead at the top of the order and Michael Wade also contributing 30 and Stuart Ruddick 13.

Preston set up the victory with a fine effort in the field when Gildersome were bowled out for 122 after being 41-0 with Lee Russell taking 4-22, Tom Humphries 4-45 and Freddy Wright 2-26. Luke Kane also bowled a decent opening spell without any success.

The win moved Great Preston up to fifth place, 41 points behind leaders East Ardsley.

Great Preston Seconds were back to winning ways in the Second XI Championship Two as they recorded a battling 13-run victory over Hopton Mills.

A delayed start meant the game was reduced to 40 overs-a-side and Great Preston made 159-9 as they went in first with Andy Clark’s 57, which included 12 fours, proving crucial in lifting the innings from 48-5. James Bickerdike contributed 27 and Anthony Hill 24 not out.

The total looked a little light, but the Preston bowlers responded to the challenge with Clark following up his batting exploits by taking 3-34. With Bickerdike also claiming 4-49 Mills were dismissed for 146.

Townville Seconds remain in second place in the Second XI Conference after a 29-run win over Adwalton.

They looked to be in trouble when batting first and being all out for only 77.

But Adwalton were shot out for 48, Amir Najeeb polishing them off with 4-11 with two wickets each for Luke Jacques, Luke Slater and Ben Raynor.