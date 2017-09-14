Bradford League: Rain ruins Methley’s bid to go top

Methley’s hopes of securing promotion to the top flight of the All Rounder Bradford League suffered a blow when their big game with rivals Scholes was abandoned early.

Methley were hoping for a victory to go back to the top of the table with just their final game of the season left this Saturday at Baildon.

But the rain put paid to that plan after just 8.2 overs were possible with Methley on 18-0 and they remain seven points behind Scholes.

To add to their disappointment their other promotion rivals, Wrenthorpe, were able to pull off a dramatic one-wicket win off the final ball of their rain-reduced match at Yeadon. This enabled them to leap over Methley into second and it will all boil down to a dramatic final day with Wrenthorpe at home to Scholes, who have 322 points to Wrenthorpe’s 318 and Methley’s 315.

Townville dropped down to end in sixth place in the Premier Division after their home game with Farsley was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They only finished 32 points behind second-placed Woodlands, however, so could be satisfied with their first campaign in the top flight.

Great Preston had their Conference game with Gildersome called off and will likely finish in third place.

Townville seconds, who had their game at Adwalton abandoned, are guaranteed promotion from the Second Teams Conference, but stand in second place ahead of their last game at home to Hunslet Nelson.